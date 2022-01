Jan 02, 2022 at 00:01 CET



The visit of FC Barcelona to RCD Mallorca, with 16 casualties in the Barça team, is the star of the January 2 cover. Xavi’s team faces the first game of the year with ten players from the reserve team.

Today’s edition also highlights the last meeting for the renewal of Dembélé that will take place this Monday as well as the renovation of Aitana Bonmatí until 2025. The suspension of the basketball classic by Covid also appears, as well as the match between Getafe Y Real Madrid.