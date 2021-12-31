

12/30/2021 On at 23:29 CET



The Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata, is the main protagonist in the last cover of the 2021 SPORT Newspaper. The attacker is the one chosen by Xavi Hernández to reinforce the squad in the next winter market together with Ferran Torres and Dani Alves.

The other proper name is Ousmane Dembélé: his renewal is stuck and the player could leave in January. The contract ends on June 30 and the Frenchman is in a position to negotiate with any team to reach zero cost in the next summer market..

On the other hand, COVID-19 continues to impact the first team squad and the positives of Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde join those already confirmed by Lenglet, Alves, Dembélé, Umtiti, Gavi, Balde and Jordi Alba.