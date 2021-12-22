

Dec 22, 2021 at 01:06 CET



“A point of hope” is the main headline of the SPORT cover this Wednesday, December 22. Barça adds a point from his visit to Sánchez Pizjuán, in a game in which Xavi Hernández’s men deserved more. The Catalans close the year two points behind the Champions League positions.

The Sport Values ​​Gala is the other great headline on the cover. The celebration of the IV edition of the Gala, held at the Spanish Olympic Committee headquarters in Madrid, was once again unique and unforgettable. The preview of Athletic Club – Real Madrid, with eleven casualties for Ancelotti, the signing of Cavani and the final stretch of ‘Culebrón Dembélé’ They are also on the cover.