

Dec 16, 2021 at 12:50 am CET



The ‘Kun’ Agüero is the main protagonist of the edition of December 16, 2021 of our cover. The Argentine forward said goodbye through tears at an event organized by FC Barcelona which he attended a large part of the first team and personalities such as Pep Guardiola and Txiki.

Beyond the goodbye of ‘Kun’, in SPORT we highlight the full of victories of the Women’s Barça in the group stage and Barça’s offer to get Alexis Sánchez back at the winter market. The Chilean would be an option to get on loan and reinforce Xavi Hernández’s team.

Finally, we highlight the award to Alexia Putellas and Saúl Craviotto as the best Catalan athletes of the year.