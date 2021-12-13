

12/13/2021 at 00:00 CET



Today on the cover of SPORT, a jug of cold water for Barça in the final minutes after taking the lead on the scoreboard twice. Nico and Abde scored and the children were the best in a too fragile team that could not hold the result.

Real Madrid is more leader after winning the derby against Atlético and the women’s Barça won the classic at Di Stéfano. In addition, Barcelona enters the draw for the Europa League and the knockout stages of the Champions League will also be announced. In Formula 1, Verstappen claimed his first world title after a very close finish with Lewis Hamilton.