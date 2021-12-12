

Today in the SPORT cover, Barça is obliged to improve its European image so as not to lose the league train as well. In Pamplona, ​​the coach will recover the 3-4-3 with Luuk de Jong as an offensive reference and assures that: “We have to do a reset. the club cannot be installed in defeat & rdquor ;.

In addition, Atlético wants to stop Real Madrid, which is currently the leader and Espanyol reigns in madness after beating Levante. In addition, in Formula 1, Hamilton and Verstappen play the championship in a final of heart attack.