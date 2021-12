Dec 10, 2021 at 11:44 PM CET



“Final Bid for Haaland” is the most prominent headline on our cover this Saturday. FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Bayern and Real Madrid will be in the front line to try to win the coveted Norwegian striker.

Barça need signings and, in addition to Haaland, there is an emergency plan for the winter market. On our cover today also appears Barça’s victory over Madrid in the Euroleague and the withdrawal of Ansu Fati until 2022.