Dec 10, 2021 at 00:01 CET



“Ferran Torres, ready” is the most prominent title on our cover today, Friday. The Barça raises the offer for the Manchester City player and the agreement is starting to get closer and closer.

In addition to the market in Barça code, the female assaults the Emirates Stadium, Naples and Lazio are the dangers in the Europa League, Villarreal gets into the eighth of the Champions League and the Barça-Madrid basketball preview.