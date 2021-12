Dec 08, 2021 at 00:07 CET



Today on the cover of SPORT, Barça depends on itself and will go out with everything for the miracle in the Bayern field to go to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Xavi is confident and appeals to the epic of magical Blaugrana nights: “We want to change history & rdquor ;.

In the Champions League, Real Madrid beat Inter and went first in the group, Atlético are experiencing an epic qualification for the round of 16 and Villarreal and Sevilla cannot afford to lose.