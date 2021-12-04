

Dec 03, 2021 at 11:27 PM CET



“We are Barça, here it is not worth drawing or losing. This is about winning, winning and winning again” is the phrase used by Xavi Hernández in the press conference prior to the duel against Betis and the one that occupies a large part of the cover of this Saturday. Barça has a key date this afternoon against Betis to continue flying.

In addition, on today’s cover we also have the litmus test of Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, the interview with Alejandro Blanco and Barça’s agonizing basketball triumph in overtime against Anadolu Efes.