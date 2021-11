11/29/2021 On at 00:29 CET



On our cover today, Monday, November 29, we tell you all the information related to the Ballon d’Or gala, where Barça is the protagonist with Messi, Alexia and Pedri as big favorites.

We also bring you a SPORT analysis on Ferran Torres, a versatile forward for Xavi’s 3-4-3.

Madrid surpasses Sevilla and is more leader thanks to a goal from Vinicius, and Espanyol knock down Real Sociedad.