

11/26/2021 at 12:14 am CET



“Casting for the extreme” is the most important headline on the front page of the SPORT newspaper this Friday, November 26. Demir, Abde and Ilias are the options you have Xavi to occupy the right wing against Villarreal. Dembélé, despite having already reappeared against Benfica, is in the reinstatement phase and is not expected to start.

The signing of Marc Gasol by Girona is the other outstanding headline of the day. The pivot admitted at a press conference that “If I hadn’t chosen Girona, it would have been Barça”. The signing of Arthur Cabral, the removal of Pedri and the dismantling of the dome of the ‘boixos nois’ are the other news that stand out on the front page.