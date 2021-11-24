

“Play a miracle in Munich” is the most important headline on the front page of the SPORT newspaper this Wednesday, November 24. The goalless draw against Benfica complicates the pass of Xavi Hernández’s men to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Despite the fact that Barça was far superior to the Portuguese and played at a high level, they lacked the goal again to win.

Despite not winning, Barça continues to depend on itself. The Blaugrana will be a team in the round of 16 if they win in Munich or if Benfica fail to beat Dinamo Kiev. The cover also highlights the victory of Sevilla, the defeat of Villarreal and the previews of Madrid and the Athletic.