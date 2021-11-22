

11/21/2021 at 11:44 PM CET



Today on the cover of SPORT, the Barça dressing room believes that the friendship and proximity with the coach will help them take a step forward. They have fitted well the rules imposed by the coach and there is harmony with his way of watching football.

Xavi will not be able to count on Abde, Ilias and Jutglà and will run out of wingers for Tuesday’s game against Benfica. In La Liga, Madrid was a gale in Granada, and in Formula 1, Alonso got the podium he dreamed of, seven years later: “I have waited a lot for this moment & rdquor ;.