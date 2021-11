Nov 21, 2021 at 12:50 am CET



Today on the cover of SPORT, Barça took the victory with a solitary goal from Memphis after a controversial penalty. Xavi’s stamp can already be seen in the team, whose first part was very good. Espanyol, however, was able to draw and even win the match with two RDT clubs.

In LaLiga, Atlético wins and Sevilla suffers, an exam for Madrid, without Bale or Hazard and, in addition, Messi saves PSG when he played with 10