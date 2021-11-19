

11/18/2021 at 11:45 PM CET



Xavi Hernández has a plan and is to go on the attack in his debut as a coach of FC Barcelona. That is our big headline on the cover of this Friday, 24 hours before the derby against Espanyol arrives. In addition, it also appears prominent the meritorious triumph of Muguruza at the Masters, which makes her the first Spanish to achieve the title.

Finally, on our cover we highlight the SPORT interview with Eric Garcia, in which he tells us about the last hour at Can Barça and the return of Xavi Hernández to the Barça team.