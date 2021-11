Nov 12, 2021 at 00:27 CET



Today on the cover of SPORT, The team of Luis Enrique prevails in Athens and take advantage of the KO of Sweden to top the ranking. Now he only has to add a point in Sunday’s game against the Swedes and get his passport to Qatar.

Xavi bets on Jordi as his right hand in the technical secretariat, Sterling is the most advanced incorporation of the three that Barça wants for January. And furthermore, the Barça humiliates Baskonia at the Palau after dominating throughout the game.