Dec 07, 2021 at 17:11 CET

SA

Next week Spain will begin to receive the first pediatric doses of the coronavirus vaccine, which may be administered to children under 12 years of age. The European Union has already authorized the use of the Pzifer vaccine among children between the ages of 5 and 12 years.

This population group is the only one that remains to be vaccinated and although the will to do so is undeniable and the advantages are innumerable, the truth is that administering the serum against the coronavirus in such young children raises some questions.

What vaccine will be given to children under 12 years of age?

At the moment, the licensed vaccine for this age group is that of Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company has already adapted its serum to the needs of minors and, as with other people, the complete regimen will consist of two doses of the vaccine with an interval of eight weeks between each one. Unlike the rest of age groups, the pfizer vaccine for children it has three times less burden than that administered to the elderly. Despite this, and according to the first studies, the vaccine will be just as effective as in other people. In fact, the pharmacist assures that the effectiveness of the complete regimen will reach 90% in children and does not rule out that in some patients higher levels are achieved.

Side Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine in Children

The kids They are the age group in which the coronavirus occurs most asymptomatically or with a very mild condition. Therefore, the expected side effects among those vaccinated should also be minor.

However, the previous study confirms that children between the ages of 5 and 12 confirm that they can experience the same side effects as the rest of the population. Although in a very slight way, children who receive from next week the pediatric vaccine Pfizer may experience the following symptoms or side effects.