After a very atypical 2020, which left us searches such as Coronavirus, US Elections, Classroom or Kobe Bryant, this year it seems that we are back to normal, or at least that is what we extract from ** the most searched in Google in 2021, which we can see on its dedicated website.

We have asked ourselves a lot again when is black friday, but above all, We have left behind the great incidence of the coronavirus to search for the “La Palma Volcano” and above all “Time tomorrow”, indicating that the usual has come back to us.

To talk to the neighbor of the weather, first you have to know what the weather will be like





The TOP of general searches lead them the searches of the weather that will do tomorrow, Eurocopa in general, since this year the Eurocopa 2020 was celebrated with great performance on the part of the Spanish Selection, and “La Liga”. As we said, as a temporary event, instead of coronavirus we have had the “La Palma Volcano”.

The fall of WhatsApp left millions of searches on “when ….?”

In questions about dates, this year he has won the “When does Spain play”, in reference to the Selection. We have wondered a lot again when was Black Friday, and of course, when we had to get vaccinated. It is striking that we have also wondered many times about the fatal crash of WhatsApp that left us without service for hours.

In this section, it is striking that compared to many other years, among the most sought after we find how to know if we are delinquent, something that could have to do with the economic crisis born from the incidence of COVID-19. Other results are much more normal, and the fever for how to make bread, although still high

