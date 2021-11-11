Just three months ago, Xiaomi presented its new Xiaomi Sound Smart Speaker in China, a small smart speaker that, at least in appearance, did not go beyond a simple music player, but it includes a lot more technology than we think. For example, it is able to reproduce 360-degree sound with a power of up to 90 dB and it can even link with up to eight devices simultaneously.

But not everything stays here since, as read through ITHome, this speaker has been updated including up to five play modes with different equalizations Most importantly, it is now fully compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 technology.

Important leap in connectivity in the Xiaomi Sound Smart Speaker

As we tell you, hehe incorporation of Apple AirPlay 2 in this Xiaomi smart speaker represents a significant improvement in terms of connectivity with our smartphone in the event that it incorporates the iOS operating system. The best thing is that this could be the first Xiaomi product of many that manage to incorporate this technology for a better integration with the ecosystem of the apple company.





And it is that this type of utilities are not only used in smart speakers, but It is a technology applicable to other products such as televisions, projectors, etc. so it can be fantastic news for iOS users who want to use other Xiaomi products for the future.

But if we pay attention to what this Xiaomi Sound Smart Speaker offers us, Airplay 2 is not its only strong pointAs it also supports the Bluetooth Mesh function for connection with other home automation products, it can play content in Hi-Res Audio and even supports voice commands through Xiao AI’s assistant.





Yes, unfortunately, this It is a product that is offered only in the Chinese market and it is unknown if it will end up reaching the Global market or not. What we are happy about is that Xiaomi is open to working with technologies from other manufacturers for better integration with their products, and this is the first step in what (we hope) is a beautiful connection story between competing companies.

