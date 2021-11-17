Is the first photocall what steps Paula Echevarría After being a mother, in this act as an ambassador for Pantene we have been able to see that Paula is incredibly beautiful, and we love the look chosen for the occasion, her makeup, her hair, and her manicure! that it could not be more stylish and elegant, and that of course we have already signed for the next parties.





The actress has chosen a very luminous and sophisticated makeup, made by Miguel Álvarez, one of those makeup that can be worn at any time, working great for a party, a first date or to go to the office; because makeup in general is very wearable, in neutral and luminous tones, where the incredible light of the skin stands out, and the point of color has been marked by the lips, with a lipstick between raspberry and tile, and that specifically is about The Slim Velvet Radical by YSL in shade 302.

Regarding hair, Echevarría has opted for some open waves that they have always been especially good for him, and that we have seen him show off on many occasions, because they particularly favor him and at the same time give him that elegant touch.





And now we are going with his manicure, that the truth we have not been able to stop looking and that we have already booked for the next parties. Is about an ultra luminous maroon shade, a classic that never fails and makes the hands always look very well cared for and elegant. In Paula’s case, it has all the earmarks of being a permanent manicure, because of that crystalline touch that makes it look even more beautiful.

Of course the rings have also played an important role, creating a beautiful contrast and bringing lots of lightThat is precisely the charm of accessories.

Photos | Gtres