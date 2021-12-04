These are the two great tips that you should keep in mind if you are going to take your vehicle during the next few weeks, and more so now with the arrival of winter.

Already in December and with the Christmas holidays just around the corner, we must make sure that our vehicle is in the best possible condition to avoid any incident on the road, and sometimes there are certain aspects that we do not look at all well as are the tires and also the windshield wiper.

And it is that on certain dates as important as Christmas, and more with the inclement weather of the cold winter that awaits us, it becomes more dangerous to drive on the road, and that is why it is advisable to check each of the elements of our vehicle to avoid any type of incident.

The Civil Guard knows of the situation, and has just launched a tweet where it warns drivers to check two elements of their vehicle, specifically referring to the operation of the wiper washer and also in tire pressure.

The cold and rain are here to stay, so if you are going to take the car remember that it is vital to have the windshield wipers and wheels in optimal condition#Safe journey pic.twitter.com/6pn7ijhLza – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) December 2, 2021

In this graphic tweet, the Civil Guard points out that as the cold and rain have already arrived to stay for the next few months, it is vital that you check both the optimal operation of the wiper as well as the correct pressure of the tires.

In the graph you can see how the correct tire pressure has to be and also the optimal operation of the windscreen wiper. The use of the windshield wiper is especially important in these coming days of rain and frost, since we have to see that it is able to clean the drops from the glass.

In one of the images we can see that the windshield wiper does not work correctly causing the drops to stick to the glass, and in the image on the right we see the optimal functioning of the windshield wiper.

And it is that any lack of visibility, and now that we have fewer hours of natural light, can be the main cause of any type of incident on the roads.