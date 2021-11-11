One Piece throughout more than a thousand episodes, its story of the young Monkey D. Luffy, heard the story of Gol D. Roger and aspires to become a pirate king. On the 9th of november, Netflix finally showed the advance of its live-action with everything and its cast, among which Iñaki Godoy Jauso stands out as Monkey D. Luffy.

The live-action of One Piece will be in charge of Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, will consist of 10 episodes and will begin with the East Blue arc. The first chapter will be titled Romance Dawn and it will show us the beginnings of Monkey D. Luffy’s adventure, when he learned the story of The King of the Pirates thanks to Shanks, his adoptive brother.

Thanks to Ojo de Vidrio, we have a one-to-one comparison with the cast of the One Piece live-action. Perhaps one of the big surprises was Emily Rudd for the role of Nami, who is known for the Street of Terror saga; and Arata Mackenyu as Zoro, who gained popularity for his participation in the live-action Samurai X.

Luffy will be Mexican in the live-action of One Piece

But, without a doubt, the great surprise of the cast of the live-action of One Piece. This is a young actor known for his role in Who Killed Sara? of the year 2021. Until now, Iñaki Godoy had given life to small roles, such as the one he performed on the web-series such as Por La Máscara, arriving to work in Sin Miedo a la Verdad, a Televisa production.

Through your account Instagram, The actor thanked the producer behind the live-action One Piece for his role and he mentioned feeling excited about being chosen for this role, which will undoubtedly be a great challenge.

On the internet, the public has been critical but positive about this news. One Piece fans from Mexico and Latin America finally they feel represented through this young actor from Mexico City.

If you are interested in following closely the story Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.

Although, the live-action of this series will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. There is still no approximate release date, although it is possible that it will arrive between 2022 or 2023, given the pace of work of the company.

Who are the Straw Hat Pirates?

On the manga From One Piece, this is the crew that has become one of the emblems of the franchise (Including Nami among her triuplants, who is even a symbol of the power of women in the anime. So, if you did not know the history of these pirates, here we will tell you about it.

The Straw Hat Pirates (麦 わ ら の 海賊 団) It is a gang of pirates originally from East Blue that has crew in different parts of the world. Its captain is Monkey D. Luffy, the main pirate and protagonist of One Piece.

They are known as the Straw Hat Pirates, for the iconic hat Monkey D. Luffy wears, this was a gift from Shanks, his adoptive older brother. For much of their adventure in One Piece, they crossed the sea aboard the Going Merry to the Water 7 arc. After the tragic events, Franky and Iceburg built them a new ship called the Thousand Sunny.

Despite the fact that its members may be separated for years, they know that they are like a family that does not need to be next to each other. Currently, the Straw Hat Pirates are made up of ten members whose rewards totaling a total of $ 3,161,000,100 bellys. They are one of the most wanted pirates by the naval army in all One Piece and in the current arc, we will see them fight against Kaido and his army.