In total they will be four phenomena that will meet on the astronomical agenda: two total eclipses of the Moon and two partial eclipses of the Sun. If you are passionate about astronomy, there are tools that can help us explore and access planetariums for free online. Beyond going out at night to observe the sky in a place with little light pollution or going to an observatory, today we can learn about stars, eclipses and astronomy in general with several specialized programs on this subject. In 2022 we will be able to observe from Spain two of the four eclipses that will take place throughout the year.

2022 eclipse calendar

From Spain we will be able to observe the total lunar eclipse that will take place on May 16, 2022 and the partial eclipse of the Sun on October 25. However, the latter will only be visible from the northeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

These are all eclipses to be produced in 2022: