Astronomy lovers will like to know what types of eclipses and how many 2022 brings us. The National Geographic Institute, dependent on the Ministry of Science, has already published the calendar of solar and lunar eclipses for 2022.
In total they will be four phenomena that will meet on the astronomical agenda: two total eclipses of the Moon and two partial eclipses of the Sun. If you are passionate about astronomy, there are tools that can help us explore and access planetariums for free online. Beyond going out at night to observe the sky in a place with little light pollution or going to an observatory, today we can learn about stars, eclipses and astronomy in general with several specialized programs on this subject. In 2022 we will be able to observe from Spain two of the four eclipses that will take place throughout the year.
2022 eclipse calendar
From Spain we will be able to observe the total lunar eclipse that will take place on May 16, 2022 and the partial eclipse of the Sun on October 25. However, the latter will only be visible from the northeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.
These are all eclipses to be produced in 2022:
- April 30: Partial solar eclipse visible in the southeastern Pacific and southern South America.
- May 16: Total lunar eclipse visible in America, Europe and Africa.
- October 25: Partial solar eclipse visible in Europe (from northeast Spain), northeast Africa and western Asia.
- November 8: Total lunar eclipse visible in Asia, Australia, Pacific and America.
Recommendations to see eclipses
In the case of solar eclipses, to enjoy the eclipse in fundamental never look directly at the Sun. During an eclipse, the solar brightness diminishes, but the energy that it radiates is equally harmful to our retina. To observe them, it is advisable to get hold of special glasses for eclipses that we can find for sale in optics. We can also use telescopes or binoculars with suitable filters.
In the case of lunar eclipses, it will not be necessary to use any type of eye protection, as if it occurs in solar eclipses. As a general rule, lunar eclipses can be seen with the naked eye, but a telescope can be a good ally to fully enjoy the eclipse. If you are passionate about astronomy and do not have a telescope, nor do you know anyone who does, you can also use some binoculars or go to any of the observation activities of these phenomena that are organized when the date of the eclipse arrives. On the other hand, given that in 2022 only two of the four eclipses that will take place will be visible from Spain, through specialized astronomy websites or social networks you will also be able to follow these astronomical phenomena.