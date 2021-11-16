Less than 24 hours before the official launch event of the preview, the internet did not give up and published the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spider-Man inhabits. As a basis, it is known that characters from previous generations or trilogies will return. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

However, the return of the two previous actors who gave life to the hero was in suspense. Until now, when the second trailer for the film was released. This material was scheduled to premiere tomorrow, November 16, in an 8-minute event courtesy of Sony and Marvel Studios. Still, the internet was faster and let it be seen.

The last statements of the film were given Tom holland. The actor said «when i first pitched the idea i thought wow it would be awesome if we could pull it off“, He said. “But in no way is it going to work. You won’t be able to get everyone to do what they need to do when they need to. It’s just not going to happen. ‘ But it happened”, concluded. Now, the title will be available from December 17, 2021 in theaters around the world.

But what about you … What do you think of the video? Will we have to wait until tomorrow to confirm or is this material more than enough?

Source: CBR