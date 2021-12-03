If we have to catch a bombshell in 2021, my bets would clearly go to the Steam Deck. That a company like Valve decides to enter the field of consoles is no joke and his laptop seems set to take the market.

Although we were all rubbing our hands at its imminent arrival in December, finally Gabe Newell’s company has decided to be prudent and delay its launch to 2022. However, now we can throw it away. a look at the packaging in which the system will arrive, with various details.

Valve has been improving the Steam Deck versions, starting with EV2 and working up to the current DV, all of this until the final version is produced. What yes that it is final is the box and the cover, which here you can see in different images.

















Inside we will find (beyond the Steam Deck, the only thing missing) a power supply, adapted for each region where we have requested it. The carrying case can be enjoyed by those who order the 64GB or 256GB models.

As you can see, the Steam Deck in the images is still a prototype and the one we will have in our hands will not be exactly the same. The curious detail comes with the inside of the box, full of phrases that tell us where we can play with the console. In the kitchen, in a submarine, on the train, in the car, in the subway … the variety of places is obvious due to its portable characteristics.

Yesterday Razer and Qualcomm They presented their own portable system model, designed to play through the cloud but which for now is aimed at developers.