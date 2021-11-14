A harness of 369.76 pesos from Bodega Aurrerá begins to generate a sensation among users of social networks and not because of the cost, quality or some type of misleading advertising during this Good End, but because of the peculiarity of finding it in a self-service store.

On Twitter at least two users published the same item for sale, since it is not of any kind that could be found in the stores of the Walmart chain, Sam’s Club and Bodega Aurrerá.

Although they did not buy it nor are they direct consumers, the tweeters began to generate a thread of funny phrases about the new discovery, because it made them very funny that now the stores begin to offer as if they had their own “Sex Shop” section.

Wow! Mom fight really wants you to have a good ending. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dJqgPQumOg – • ɢɢ • (@CookieBeat) November 13, 2021

And it is that this type of harnesses are considered sex toys and are sold with other additives that promote role-playing and sadomasochistic practices or, at least, “costumes” for couples seeking other types of experiences in bed.

This specifically is an adjustable leather harness for women and has a market value of approximately 600 to 1400 pesos, but in online stores and those dedicated precisely to the commercial sexual universe that exists, it is extremely rare to see this type of product in family-run convenience stores.

Ahhh! I did not know that Mommy’s super fight already had its S&M and bondage section 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/myXdvpogz6 – Nudul (@nudul) November 13, 2021

