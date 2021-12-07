This is the most demanded superfood in Mercadona, and it should always be present in your diet.

It is not easy at all to lose weight, especially at certain ages, but exercising regularly and also having a diet as healthy as possible helps our body and physique always keep their best appearance.

If you have not yet heard of superfoods, we will tell you that they are ideal for you to include in your diet, as they are giving us healthy nutrients capable of raising our body’s defense and also helping us fight stress or anxiety.

One of these superfoods is known as red lentil which is a legume similar to the Pardina lentil, which is the one that is usually consumed in our country, but which differs by having a redder color, a finer texture and which is also more satiating.

We look for increasingly healthy ingredients that protect us and even cure diseases. Superfoods meet these requirements. Include them in your diet!

This last aspect is tremendously important, because being more satiating it manages to trick our stomach into eating less food since we will feel full sooner.

And best of all, it is not necessary to go to any specialized nutrition store, because the Mercadona It has several offerings that include the red lentil.

For example, one of the richest dishes that are usually marketed with considerable success in Mercadona are the helicoidal fusilli that are made with red lentils and that are very similar in texture to conventional pasta but offer greater nutritional contribution and fewer calories.

There are so many superfoods such as Bimi, Quinoa, Kale, ginger or edamame and that can be found without much difficulty in supermarkets like Mercadona, ideal for that good balanced diet that we always look for.