Pulmonology is an area of ​​medicine that focuses on the health of the respiratory system. Pulmonologists treat everything from asthma to tuberculosis.

Pulmonology and the treatment of disorders of the respiratory system

Pulmonology is a field of medicine that focuses specifically on the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the respiratory system. Traditionally, respiratory medicine has been a hospital specialty. One third of all acute medical admissions to the hospital are the result of respiratory problems. What makes this a varied and busy role

Pulmonology subspecialties include:

Interstitial lung disease, which focuses on lung diseases marked by persistent inflammation and scarring. Interventional pulmonology, which uses multidisciplinary care to treat respiratory disorders, lung cancer, and pleural diseases. Lung transplant, management before and after surgery. Neuromuscular disease, which refers to conditions that occur due to failure of the respiratory muscles. Obstructive pulmonary disease, which involves narrowing or obstruction of the airways. Sleep-altered breathing

Caring for COVID-19 Patients

Respiratory therapists as well as pulmonologists have a very active role in helping patients affected by COVID-19. Many COVID-19 patients experience shortness of breath and low oxygen levels. Respiratory therapists help manage devices that can deliver high levels of oxygen therapy.

These devices can include:

High flow heated nasal cannulas. Non-invasive ventilation (wearing a tight-fitting mask and using pressures to help with shortness of breath and oxygen supply). Fans

This is the best pulmonology hospital in all of CDMX

Expansión joined forces with Blutitude, company dedicated to the analysis of the health sector. In addition to the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud), the most recognized health Think Tank in Mexico. To identify and expose the private hospitals with the best performances in hospital care. Both nationally and regionally and for the 14 most relevant medical specialties in the hospital field in the ‘Best Private Hospitals in Mexico’ ranking.

What hospital is it?

In the case of the pulmonology specialty, Médica Sur occupies the first place when balancing the medical talent and the technology necessary for the specialty.

However, this is not the first time, The famous Neesweek magazine has long classified hospitals by the quality of their services. It takes into account the opinion of medical experts, patient surveys and several key indicators of hospital performance.

Medical excellence

In the 2021 edition, our country was included for the first time. With a table of 54 chosen for which the opinions of national and international medical experts, as well as the opinions of patients, were evaluated.

Médica Sur ranked first, with a score of 93 points out of 100, 5 above second place.

Related Notes:

NOTE: 12 CDMX hospitals are unavailable due to COVID-19. What are they?

AMLO announces that hospitals of the Ministry of Health will go to IMSS-Bienestar

Cofepris authorizes Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab treatment to treat COVID-19