What is the best mask to wear for air travel? The Allergy & Asthma Network in the United States you have the answer.

Individuals who are low risk, that is, those who have their full vaccinations and are not immunosuppressed, can wear double masks: a cloth and a surgical one. For risky people (or if you want to be extra careful), on the other hand, it is recommended to invest in a N95 or KN95 face shield.

The N95 is less comfortable, so it might not be the best for a long flight. However, the KN95 has a very similar level of protection and is much more comfortable. It is made with many layers of a material that blocks 95 percent of 0.3 micron particles (for reference, a micron is one thousandth of a millimeter). Strictly speaking, the coronavirus is smaller (0.1 microns), but since it is anchored to something larger (droplets, generally), it is still considered to offer 95 percent protection.

Another factor to consider is the size of the mask. Make sure it seals around your nose and mouth.

Finally, you have to remember the obvious: it is okay to remove your mask to eat. However, the less time you spend without it, the better.