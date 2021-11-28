The version number that we have installed on the computer will be specified shortly in the additional information section of the Microsoft Store applications.

The arrival of Windows 11 It has meant an important change not only in the applications that we all know but also in design changes in the interface, and that has also seen a renewal in the design of the Microsoft store.

But sometimes changing an aspect as important as the Microsoft Store can leave behind certain basic features that end up disappearing, and one of them is the version number of the installed applications.

Be that as it may, if you have been one of the users who have already tried the new Microsoft store, you will have found it impossible to know exactly the version number of your applications installed through the store.

And it is that surprisingly, the new Microsoft store does not show the version number of the applications that we have installed.

This forces the user to enter the corresponding application and look for the version that is installed, to know if the one present in the store is the same or not.

Luckily, as they advance from DeskmodderMicrosoft is already experimenting with the inclusion of a small section in the application file that indicates the version that we already have installed. We can find it at the bottom, in the additional information section of our list of applications.

It only remains to wait for it to be available to all users in the coming weeks offering relevant information to know exactly the versions that we have already installed of the apps that we have downloaded through the store.