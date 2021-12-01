Christmas represents one of the periods of greatest spending for Mexicans.

At the very least, a Mexican spends, on average, four thousand pesos or more during the Christmas season.

The holiday season has already begun and, with it, the period where the average spending of Mexicans for Christmas rises, oscillating between $ 4000 pesos or more.

Even when in a global context we are still facing a pandemic that, at present, is kept on hold by the new variant of Covid-19 found, the Omicron, found just a few days ago, the Christmas season does not stop losing its momentum due to the shopping.

In that sense, Mexico is a country that, historically, usually celebrates these dates with people reunited as a family, making all kinds of expenses in terms of food, gifts, details, etc., in addition to other events that arise with the passage of the days.

The expenses of Mexicans during the Christmas season

For Mexicans, the festivities, as such, begin from December 12 to January 6, a period known as Guadalupe-Reyes, where events such as posadas, Christmas dinners, exchange of gifts and toys for children, among other expenses, which are added to the strongest of the month: Christmas and New Year dinners.

The holiday season is, without a doubt, the strongest of the year, not only in terms of expenses, but also in terms of the emotional, because for some people it is about closing a cycle; finish a year, no matter how difficult it has been, and start the next with the best vibe.

On the other hand, we do speak of days when it is usually spent, on average, more than the previous months, since Mexican families distribute their expenses in the purchase of food for Christmas and end of the year dinner, gifts for the family , home decorations and gifts for friends and acquaintances.

According to information on the site marketing4ecommerce, the distribution of expenses by Mexicans at Christmas time is as follows: 51 percent in food for Christmas and New Year dinners; 43 percent in gifts for the family; 14 percent on home decorations; and 13 percent in gifts for friends and / or acquaintances.

A survey conducted last year revealed that 5 out of 10 Mexicans prefer to prepare their food from scratch, while the rest choose to make their purchases through applications or food delivery platforms and even go to restaurants.

Regarding food, the average that families spend ranges between 300 and 1,000 pesos, depending on the ingredients and portions. In this way, the heavy expenses are in dishes such as turkey, cod, romeritos, leg and loin.

Average spending of each Mexican by Christmas season

Breaking down the prices of each of them, the price of turkey varies between 300 and 500 pesos; the loin and the leg cost between 200 and 400 pesos; the value of cod is between 360 and 500 pesos per kilo; on the other hand, the price of dried shrimp for romeritos ranges between 150 and 200 pesos for each 250gr. All these expenses, without counting the ingredients to prepare them.

Now, for those people who prefer to eat out and go to a restaurant, it is said that, on average, they spend between 800 and 3,000 pesos, and if we talk about those who order food at home, on average they spend 300 pesos per person.

Another major expense is alcoholic beverages which, this Christmas season, are usually practically essential. Thus, Mexicans spend at least 1,000 pesos for each event such as Christmas or New Year’s dinner, while in the posadas, each Mexican generates an expense of approximately 500 pesos.

Gifts are another strong outpouring of money on the part of people. Some marketing studies affirm that Mexicans spend an average of 8,433 pesos on home and gardening, 1840 pesos in the erotic category, 1448 pesos on clothing, 1330 pesos on health and beauty, and 1,096 on books.

In that sense, now, after the arrival of the pandemic, purchasing methods have changed, with platforms such as Mercado Libre, Amazon, Shein and Liverpool online, among others, being the most used by consumers.

Finally, the decorations inside the house are also important expenses and that, without a doubt, should be taken into account. In this way, an artificial Christmas tree, at least, costs between 300 and 400 pesos and a natural one has an average cost of 1,000 pesos and, in fact, can increase up to 20,000 pesos.

Also, the interior decorations of the home usually generate expenses from 400 pesos, while the exterior decorations range from 500 to 20,000 pesos.

