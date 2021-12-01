In the history of computing there is a computer model that stands out from the rest. It was devised and built by two very different geniuses. Now that computer has been auctioned for almost half a million dollars.

An original Apple computer built by the company’s co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs in 1976 has fetched a price of $ 400,000 (350,000 euros) at auction in the United States.

The auctioned Apple-1 is truly rare as it is finished with a Hawaiian koa wood box (which still works) and is one of 200 that were made and sold in all-in-one kit form.

The auctioned computer It has only had two owners, a university professor and his student, who bought the machine for $ 650. Few more profitable businesses, not even investing in memecoins.

Mind you, to be fair the sale included the Apple software and user manuals on two cassette tapes, since the product is in perfect condition.

The koa wood box of the auctioned model was added by an early computer retailer, ByteShop, in California, who received about 50 of the Apple-1 machines and the first thing they did was customize it to taste (what is called now modding).

As a curiosity, To help finance the production of the Apple 1, Jobs sold his VW Microbus, while Wozniak sold his HP-65 calculator for $ 500. In 1976, these computers sold for $ 666.66.

The technical characteristics of this computer are: Moz Technology 6502 CPU at a speed of 1,023 MHz; 4 Kb of RAM and expandable to 8 Kb; ports for standard ASCII keyboard and for any type of monitor; 256 Kb ROM memory; and it supported graphics of 40 × 24 characters, with automatic scrolling.

According to experts It is believed that there are about 20 computers of this type in the world that can still work, although the owners of these collector’s items are very jealous of their privacy.

The auctioned machine is not the most expensive Apple-1 computer ever soldSince that distinction corresponds to a working version that sold for $ 905,000 at a Bonhams auction in New York in 2014.