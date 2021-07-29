This is the Android mobile that you want and that you will not be able to buy

iQOO 8, the best cheap high-end you can’t buy

On occasion we have talked about a very important mobile brand in China that makes noteworthy devices. We refer to, a company that was born a few years ago as a kind of OnePlus to democratize the. It is a company that has always been on the lists of the best-performing and best-selling mobiles in Asia, but has not yet tried to break into other countries. Today we talk about his next release, the, a device that you will not be able to buy but that will be one of the best high-end on the market.

iQOO currently only acts as a company in China. Its devices sell very well in the Asian country, something that is not surprising knowing its characteristics and price. The iQOO 8 will be presented very soon and we can already know some of its characteristics. Why do we talk about it if it is not a device that reaches the West? Its list of features is truly special!

The iQOO 8 will arrive with premium high-end components in almost every section. The first thing we can know about the device is that it will have a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus. Yes, you read correctly: ‘Plus’. It seems that the company has worked with Qualcomm to get some more performance out of the original Snapdragon 888.

It will also feature a 12 GB virtual RAM and a storage of up to 256 GB. But the best thing is its screen. The company has chosen one of the best panels on the market. It is a LTPO display with 10-bit color, 2K resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The adaptive refresh rate it offers a frequency between 1 and 120 Hz that varies depending on what is being displayed on the screen. This saves battery life and improves device performance. Another detail of the panel is that it will be curved and will most likely have a hole in the screen.

Finally, the leak talks about its charge: the iQOO 8 will offer a fast charge of 120W for a 4,500 mAh battery. This lets us know that it could fully recharge (0-100) in about 15 minutes.

Every feature of this iQOO 8 leaves us with more desire to try it and to be able to have it in the West as soon as possible. The bad news is that for the moment you will have to settle for knowing him, well it cannot be purchased in Europe or Latin America, at least for now.

