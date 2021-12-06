In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon Prime is a service well known to all, although not all its users know the advantages it offers, some of them surpassing Google .

Millions and millions of users around the planet already pay for Amazon Prime, and gladly also, since it includes free and express shipping in practically the entire catalog of the store, its main feature, although it is not the only one.

There is a feature of Amazon Prime that almost all of its users are unaware of and that is extremely useful: the free photo storage on Amazon Photos, similar to what Google offered until recently and is no longer available. To benefit you just have to sign up for Prime and access your Photos service.

It is available to all your Prime users, one for each account. You just have to download the application on your iOS or Android mobile and activate automatic synchronization, which will automatically upload your photos to the cloud to be safe.



Amazon offers a trial month of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or sign up freely.

Too Amazon offers 5GB of cloud file storage, a figure that at least for now is below what Google offers for free with Drive.

They are two of the Amazon Prime benefits more unknown throughout the world, included at no additional cost even during the free trial month, although for the 30 euros it costs you can ask for very little more.

Full access to the Prime Video catalog is also included, one of the most important advantages, and that is that there are more and more series and movies that it has, some of them of own production and with a very high level.

The storage in Photos was one of the features that made the Google service so attractive to Android users, although now that it is no longer available, you have to look for alternatives such as Amazon, although you also have the option of going to the checkout and pay for the Google Premium service, although it is not unlimited.