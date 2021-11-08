With Forza Horizon 5 Available Through Early Access, We can already confirm that there are currently more than a million people traveling the roads of Mexico, a location that is undoubtedly being part of the success of this new racing and open world title from Playground Games. What’s more, Forza Horizon 5 has become one of the highest rated games of 2021, thus being another Xbox Game Studios game that becomes a worldwide success.

As we have shown you in our analysis, Mexico is so well represented in Forza Horizon 5 that even on many occasions its landscapes reach a point of photorealism that makes us doubt whether we are in a game or not. Therefore, so that now you can check its graphics in the best possible way, then we are going to leave you with a video published by the well-known TheBitsAnalyst via YouTube, where he compared the Forza Horizon 5 locations with reality.

To compare Forza Horizon 5 locations with reality, BitAnalyst used images from Google Maps. Although we see real life better and more detailed, in some than other images, if they do not tell us which is the game and which is the reality, I would personally doubt a lot. Without a doubt, the work of Playground Games is incredible, making Forza Horizon 5 look fascinating.

This is what Forza Horizon 5 looks like on Xbox Series X

We remind you that Forza Horizon 5 will be available on December 9, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass on the same day of launch.