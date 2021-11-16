We keep warming up for Black Friday and this year operators don’t want to be left behind. Vodafone already has its promotions underway and Orange has also launched a multitude of discounts. Another of those who have joined this sales period is Adamo, who has activated a very attractive offer.

The operator specialized in providing fiber optics to rural areas, which has recently changed hands, wants boost your customer acquisition with a new proposal: combined 1,000 Mbps fiber and mobile for 1 euro per month. Of course, for three months. Let’s see the conditions of the promotion.

Offer available until December 1

In the same way that Vodafone and Orange have extended their offers throughout the month, the Adamo promotion will also run until December 1. With it, all those who acquire one of three combined that include Fiber Fast at 1,000 Mbps during this period they will pay only 1 euro per month during the first quarter.

The three plans that enter the promotion, therefore, are the following:

Fiber Fast 1,000 Mbps + a mobile line with unlimited calls and 10 GB: 1 euro per month (afterwards, 41 euros per month). It also includes the Amazon eero 6 router as a gift.

Fiber Fast 1,000 Mbps + a mobile line with unlimited calls and 25 GB: 1 euro per month (afterwards, 44 euros per month). It also includes an additional 25 GB on the mobile that are forever (50 GB in total).

Fiber Fast 1,000 Mbps + a mobile line with unlimited calls and 100 GB: 1 euro per month (then 54 euros per month). It also includes the Amazon eero 6 router as a gift.

You have to take into account, yes, that we are not talking about symmetric fiber, but a connection that promises a real download speed between 700 and 1,000 Mb and a real upload speed between 100 and 600 Mb (with an Ethernet cable connection, of course).

The mobile line includes unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles without the cost of establishing calls, but national SMS costs € 0.0968 and international ones cost € 0.3025. Adamo Mobile uses the network in collaboration with MásMóvil in Spain and offers 4G coverage.

The Adamo offer this Black Friday is valid exclusively for new customers who have not hired Adamo in the last three months and who hire between November 15 and December 1, both included.

It is not combinable with other promotions and is subject to a stay of 12 months. The line fee is included, but the activation fee is 12.10 euros (for the installation of the router). In case of cancellation before 12 months have elapsed, the client will have a charge of the proportional part of 163.35 euros for permanence.

More information | Adamo