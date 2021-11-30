At the end of the period of offers for Black Friday, operators are preparing for the next campaign of promotions that aim to make the Christmas more bearable thanks to gifts, which usually come in the form of free extra gigs or almost.

The first to become known were the promotions of Lowi, Simyo, finetwork, which give away up to 50 GB, but that of PTV Telecom, will once again be one of the most ambitious promotions by offering unlimited data until January 25, 2022 for 1 euro more per month.

Two months of unlimited gigs and then double the GB forever

PTV Telecom repeats last summer’s promotion in which it offers Unlimited mobile data during Christmas, and double gigs forever As long as the additional payment of 1 euro per month that the promotion costs is maintained. On this occasion, the Christmas offer is compatible with the 10, 20 and 30 GB rates, so the cheapest mode with 6 GB is excluded.

The mobile-only contract rates, with their respective fee and the additional euro for the “Infinite Christmas” promotion, are as follows:

By 13 euros per month includes unlimited data at Christmas, and after 20 GB .

per month includes unlimited data at Christmas, and after . By 16 euros per month includes unlimited data at Christmas, and after 40 GB .

per month includes unlimited data at Christmas, and after . By 20.95 euros per month includes unlimited data at Christmas, and after 60 GB .

per month includes unlimited data at Christmas, and after . For 30.95 euros per month it includes unlimited data forever.

After the Christmas promotion, the extra 1 euro can be deactivated, so that the rates would remain at 10 GB for 12 euros, 20 GB for 15 euros or 30 GB for 19.95 euros. You can also unsubscribe the line since you do not have no kind of permanence when you only hire the mobile line.

More information | PTV Telecom.