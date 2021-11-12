

11/11/2021 On at 19:32 CET



Luis Enrique has already announced the eleven chosen to face Greece at the Spyros Louis stadium in Athens for the vital La Roja match tonight at 8:45 p.m. for the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The coach has opted to surprise leaving out of the eleven two fixed as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and, instead, bet on Raúl de Tomás, the latest addition to the list after Ansu Fati’s injury.

The young azulgrana Gavi consolidates in the starting eleven, while in defense, the coach also ranks Carvajal, With Laporte and Íñigo Martínez in the center of defense.

Koke and Rodri will be the names that will accompany the Blaugrana in the middle line and, in attack, RDT will occupy the right band, while Morata will be the center forward and Pablo Sarabia will be the master of the left wing.

This is Spain’s line-up to face Greece

Unai Simón, Carvajal, Laporte, I. Martínez, Gayà, Gavi, Rodri, Koke, RDT, Morata and Sarabia.