Sfera She has proposed to become the protagonists of these parties, and after falling in love with her red flared pants lined with sequins, now she is back with a dress. With a high neck and long sleeves, the neon color as well as his glossy finish It will make us the most stylish of the family.

A striking but very versatile garment

You better hand out sunglasses at family meals, because with this garment we are going to dazzle the staff. With small sparkly details, this dress is dressed in a neon green color that is hard to miss. Ankle, high neck and long sleeves, this option is perfect for all those who want everything with very little. On sale for 35.99 euros, this dress is also a good option for future black tie events.





Long dress with high neck and glitter effect

Photos | Sfera