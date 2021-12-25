Christmas has come early for those who were waiting for news of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a video has been leaked in which a detailed unboxing of this terminal is done.

You didn’t have to wait until January 2022 to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This device has been very elusive and, is that, the rumors throughout this last year have killed and resurrected this device several times. Of course, everything seems to have come to an end and that we would have it once and for all.

The international media specialized in Samsung, SAMMOBILE has echoed a video in which an unboxing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is seen. This video has arrived much earlier than expected and, is that this terminal had to be presented in full CES in Las Vegas 2022.

In this unboxing, what can be seen is a device that arrives with the design that has been leaked over the last few months. This means that the rear camera module would have a new finish that would be the same as the color of the rear of the device.

In addition, like its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra it would arrive in a slim box which would indicate there is no charger inside. In this unboxing there is an interesting element and, that is, the model that it shows off would be the one that has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 inside.

This processor is designed for certain markets such as Europe, while the Asian would stay with the Exynos 2100. In addition, throughout the unboxing other characteristics are shown, such as, for example, that the screen would be 6.4 inches with a panel Dynamic AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Of course, this unboxing, having arrived before the official presentation, must be taken with a little caution. We will be attentive to the official presentation by Samsung to know all the details first hand about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.