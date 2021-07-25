When we talk about horror games, the Silent Hill franchise is always a banner to follow for many developers, given the great results of the first titles in the franchise. Now, a new game called Post Trauma aims to offer a proposal based on the Konami franchise.

Through the official Twitter account of the game, the developer has spoken about the project, ensuring that they left their job in order to focus on the development of the title and thus achieve a demo for Post Trauma ASAP, asking people to share the tweet to reach as many people as possible.

Hello Twitter, Last month I quit my job to work on #PostTrauma, a Silent Hill 4 inspired horror game with fixed camera angles and some sections in first person. A demo will be coming out soon, every RT is very welcome and helps me to reach more people. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/YqBIk33ecy – Post Trauma (@PostTraumaGame) July 23, 2021

This is Post Trauma, a new survival-horror inspired by Silent Hill 4

According to the publication itself, Post Trauma has been inspired by Silent Hill 4, a title that, although it did not reach the level of the previous installments, was well received by the public. As we can see in the images, the game will have a spooky setting, as shown by two of the enemies that appear in them.

Bloober Team denies leaked concepts correspond to a new Silent Hill

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the game will be in the third person, but there will be moments in which we embody our protagonist in the first person, thus combining the two forms that have taken the horror genre to the top for many years.

For now we do not know much about what the plot of Post Trauma, but the first images leave good feelings about what we could see when the title hits the market. However, now we can only hope that the people behind the development have the finished demo as soon as possible so that we can judge the title first hand.