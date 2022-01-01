After Pegasus there is the Israeli company NSO Group . A controversial company dedicated to collecting vulnerabilities from devices of all kinds. Among them, Android and iOS mobiles or tablets. Taking advantage of vulnerabilities, they develop software that allows access to devices remotely. That is, spy phones remotely without complications … This is where it comes in Pegasus software at stake. It is not intended to spy on your phone but with the intention of detecting terrorist attacks, for example. But it has been used for everything and everyone.

Pegasus is one of the most dangerous spyware in the world and we have heard a lot about it in recent years. What allows hacking Android and iOS devices remotely , and to access information such as calendar entries, email and WhatsApp messages, SMS, the user’s location, the microphone and the camera, and a long etcetera in which the victim perceives absolutely nothing. Its main danger is that it can act or enter your phone very easily and quickly: just by clicking on a link or on a video.

How does it work

Pegasus uses or has always used two different mechanisms. The first was a missed video call through the WhatsApp messaging application. Just with a missed call to someone that we didn’t even answer, we could infect a person’s mobile phone to find out all their data and information. But this form of hacking was blocked or patched in the year 2019. Although it was not the end. The second method used after patching the first was to send an SMS or chat message with a link. By clicking on the link, we could automatically hack into the mobile phone. We usually click on links received and then regret it and this is how this malware affected millions of people.

As we have explained on occasion, through the link to the mobile we activate the malware. It is automatically capable of collecting all the files it needs, accessing all the data of our location or of our contacts and it is even capable of recording everything that the phone’s camera sees or what the microphone hears.

Who can access? According to the NSO Group, only some democratic governments can access it in order to prosecute criminals or detect possible terrorist threats. But they are not the only ones and we know, according to an investigation published a few years ago, that it has been used to spy on executives, politicians or journalists.

Cases and affected

Pegasus is not new, but it is always current because we have been hearing about it for years, its dangerousness, its problems. In 2018, a report by the Citizen Lab company came to light and through information from The Washington Post that told how Pegasus, which should be used to prevent crime and terrorism, had been used against activists and journalists. Based on this information, Pegasus it had been used abusively in 45 countries of all the world –Spain is not included- with collaboration of 36 operators, of which a dozen would be involved in the cross-border surveillance. Bahrain, Mexico, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates or Kazakhstan, previously involved in abusive uses of spyware against civil society, appear in this list of 45 countries in which spyware infections have been detected Pegasus. But there are also France, Greece, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, Latvia and many other countries.

According to information from The Washington Post and 16 other media, they found that many media had been attacked. Amnesty International was in charge of analyzing a total of 67 mobiles. What was the result? 23 of them had an infection at the time and another 14 had shown signs of having been harmed or tried to be harmed.

To this report, NSO Group responded that the company was working “in full compliance with all countries, without breaking laws or regulations.” In their statements, they emphasize that the software product is “licensed by government and police agencies,” and recall that “the sole purpose is to investigate crime and terrorism.” But many cases have shown otherwise.

In Spain, Pegasus affected hundreds of relevant personalities in the world of politics. It is calculated that During April and May 2019, it affected almost 1,500 people. In our country, politicians like Anna Gabriel, Ernest Maragall, Roger Torrent … But one of the most notorious cases related to Pegasus is the hack of Jeff Bezos, a hack that leaked photographs and messages sent with his lover. These photographs appeared in the media without being clear about where they had come from or how they had become public. How? Through an MP4 video file on Bezos’s WhatsApp that Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi had sent and hours later his phone behaved “strange”. According to forensic analysis, the hackers managed to “Get” from Bezos’ mobile about 430 kilobytes Data diaries until February 2019. Among them, photographs of her alleged lover.

Check if we have been infected

Since mid-2021, a company (in collaboration with Amnesty International) has developed a software tool that would allow us to know if we have been infected at some point. For example, if we have some relation to politics or if you are a journalist and have worked in one of the 45 countries that were found to have been infected with this spyware. Although checking it now may be too late, we can do it and know if we have been infected.

The software in question is called Verification Toolkit and it is a tool compatible with Linux and with macOS that we can download and use for free through its GitHub website. What we do is give all access to our data to this software and it will scan everything to find out if Pegasus accesses our data.