She was born in the United States but has developed her professional career in Barcelona, ​​becoming the current number 2 in Spanish tennis and since last October she has been the first Spanish to win. the Masters of Indian Wells, one of the most prestigious tennis circuits. And that just turned 24 but his life is already full of milestones and can only be described with one adjective: intense.

Let’s start at the beginning because the profile of Paula Badosa not only fascinated by his talent for sports and personal style, but also by his history. And he was born in New York, one of the capitals of the world to which his parents Josep Badosa and Mireia Giber moved to work in the world of fashion as models and photographers. However, they returned to Barcelona when she was seven years old, where the girl discovered her passion and began training.

As a teenager he had posters of his idol, Maria Sharapova, and he was excited about Rafa Nadal’s matches, although Roger Federer is also a reference for the impressiveness of his game.





At just 17 years old, she was summoned by Conchita Martínez, captain of the Spanish Federation Cup team and her first Grand Slam would arrive a year later, inaugurating his record in 2015 by winning at Roland Garros in the junior individual category. Two laps in the sun later, in 2017, she was proclaimed champion of Spain.

His last great triumph is this fall, when went home as champion of the last edition of the Indian Wells. A triumph that he spoke about on his Instagram account, where he accumulates almost half a million followers. “Today I fulfilled one of my dreams, to play the final of one of the best tournaments in the world against a legend of this sport. And win it”, The tennis player wrote and continued thanking with a motivational note:

“Never stop dreaming, no dream is too big. Thanks to all of you who support me, I feel very fortunate to share this journey with all of you, “she posted on the social network.

Outside of sport, meditate to connect with herself. Besides, loves to dance (from Michael Jackson to Queen, through Whitney Houston and Latin rhythms), cook, travel, spend the day in the beach and fashion. His style could be defined as simple and comfortable but stylish and there are already many who want to copy it. In addition, he is joined to this world by his partner, the Cuban model living in Spain Juan Betancourt.





However, not everything has been a bed of roses on the way to the top of Badosa and it is that the tennis player has acknowledged having suffered anxiety and depression: “I have memory and I know everything I have been through. I have suffered a lot and I have had to work hard. I have gone through moments of depression, of having to be treating myself and not seeing the meaning of tennis,” he confessed in an interview. “People are in a lot of hurry. Expectations … obligation that with 20 or 21 you have to win these tournaments and everyone has their time,” he said about his career.

And this is just the beginning for the young woman, we can’t wait to continue its evolution on and off the track, with everything he still has to do, because we have no doubt that it will be spectacular.

Photos | @paulabadosa