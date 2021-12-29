This is part of the releases that DC Black Label will bring you in 2022

Discover a small part of the releases that DC Black Label has prepared throughout 2022, where we will continue to bring you closer to the comics that defy expectations

A new year is coming and at DC Black Label we are already prepared to take you through 2022 important releases with stories, moments, and emotions that go beyond the comics that defy expectations.

From the new stories of well-known characters like Rorscharch, to the horror of Hill House Comics, DC Black Label has releases that you will not be able to lose track of in 2022

This is just a small part of what DC Black Label will bring you throughout 2022, we will inform you about our releases before anyone else on our official site, as well as on our social media profiles.

Rorschach

It’s been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public’s trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, a figure in a fedora, mask and raincoat has become a divisive cultural icon.

So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as a gunman trying to assassinate a candidate running against President Redford? Who is the man behind the mask and why does he act this way? Now it’s up to a detective to uncover the identity of this would-be murderer and expose a web of conspiracies that will change the world forever.

Doom Patrol (1987-1995) Vol. 2: The Painting That Ate Paris

The second issue compiling one of the most acclaimed stages of this title, with Grant Morrison at the creative controls.

This collection includes the rise of the legendary Brotherhood of Dada, the only team of super enemies strange enough to rival the Doom Patrol, as well as the threat of the Decreator and the return of Monsieur Mallah and the original Brotherhood Brain. .

Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 1

Alan Moore’s time at the helm of Swamp Thing is finally compiled in Absolute format. This first of three volumes includes Moore’s first Swamp Thing story, “Loose Ends” number 20, a prelude to his haunting origin story, “The Anatomy Lesson,” which reshapes the Swamp Thing mythology with terrifying revelations.

Sweet Tooth Vol. 2: In Captivity

Learn about Jeppard’s heartbreaking story and how he went from a devoted husband to a ruthless mercenary. Meanwhile, Gus is held captive with other hybrid creatures at a camp where he meets a scientist studying the plague that has wiped out much of the world.

Hill House Comics: The Dollhouse Family

Hill House Comics horror continues! On her sixth birthday, Alice receives a birthday gift from her dying great-aunt that she didn’t know she always wanted: a large and beautiful 19th-century dollhouse with a family of antique dolls.

Before long, the dollhouse isn’t just Alice’s favorite toy… it’s her whole world. And soon, young Alice discovers that she can enter the house to visit a new group of friends, the Dollhouse family.

But as the Dollhouse family welcomes her with open arms, in the real world, her family life becomes much more complicated …

This is just a small sample of what DC Black Label will bring you throughout 2022, do not hesitate to follow our social networks and do not lose track of SMASH, where we will inform you in a timely manner of the releases that we have prepared for you.

Source: DC Black Label

Live a great journey with Joe the Barbariann on SMASH and DC Black Label

He is just a 13-year-old boy with a pet rat named Jack, a mother who works hard to keep her family afloat, and a case of hypoglycemia that categorically prohibits him from missing a single meal or going into a coma.

He has a notebook full of pictures, a room full of toys, a school full of bullies, and a house full of memories. He is not special. Until tonight. Joe has no idea if he really is a hero or if he is simply a hallucination. But what he does know is that he must complete his quest … or Barbarian Joe’s first adventure will also be his last.

SMASH and DC Black Label bring you in a special edition Joe: The Barbarian, a story by Grant Morrison and the lines of Sean Murphy that you cannot miss.

Also being read:

This is everything we know about the second season of ‘American Gods’

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

Netflix’s most controversial series and movies

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Netflix movie

Heroes vs Villains: who is sexier?