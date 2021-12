Dec 02, 2021 at 23:57 CET



On our cover today, Friday, December 3, as the main theme ‘Cavani free’. The 34-year-old Uruguayan forward is released in the summer and has been offered by his agents to Barça. He is looking for an exit from United because Cristiano has stolen all the limelight.

Too, two signings for January. To close our cover for today, bad feelings after the summit to renew Dembélé. If there is no agreement before December 31 you can negotiate with any club.