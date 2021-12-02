

Dec 02, 2021 at 12:29 am CET



On our cover today, Thursday, December 2, as the main theme ‘Signings yes!’. Barça assures that it will be able to reinforce the team in both the winter and summer markets with quality additions. Ferran torres It is the priority option and the Blaugrana club is trying to bring positions closer to City for his transfer.

Also in soccer, conspiracy dinner to celebrate the Kopa de Pedri. In addition, Dembélé, closer to leaving for free in June while Sergi Roberto, to the operating room and 4 months KO.

What’s more, Historic referendum to have the new Camp Nou in 2025 and Alejandro Blanco, reelected president of the COE

To close our cover for today, Benzema makes Real Madrid more leader (Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club).