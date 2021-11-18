

11/18/2021 at 00:00 CET



On our cover today, Thursday, November 18, as the main theme ‘Show Alves’: Madness with the return of the Brazilian: “I am special. I did not come to be second and I will not fail you & rdquor ;. In addition, Laporta does not rule out the return of Messi and Iniesta: “The two have made Barça great and in life you never know & rdquor ;.

Also in football, the great derby forged in the quarries (Barça – Espanyol, two days to go) while Barça qualify for the quarterfinals. The Blaugranas go round with a spectacular ‘little hand’ in Germany (Women’s Champions Hoffenheim, 0-Barça, 5). What’s more, Messi will participate in his fifth World Cup (Argentina 0 – 0 Brazil).

To close our cover for today, Barça come back in a great last quarter (Barça 81 – 73 CSKA Moscow).