

Nov 16, 2021 at 12:41 am CET



On our cover today, Tuesday, November 16, as the main theme ‘Alves earthquake’: The Brazilian passes the medical check-up and stands up strongly to revitalize the mood of the wardrobe. The side wastes illusion: “With the Barça shirt I feel like a superhero & rdquor ;.

Also, in soccer, Xavi, with the captain and the returnees of La Roja. The coach recovers Busquets, Gavi and Jordi Alba and will also have available to Pedri to face the derby against Espanyol. What’s more, Abidal, implicated in the ‘Hamraoui Case’ while, Barça asks Sterling for an effort. In addition, Luis Enrique ends up as the great winner.

To close our cover for today, Muguruza and Badosa play the final.