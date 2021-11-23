In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Garmin Instinct Solar is one of the few solar-charged watches out there. And it also has other unique features … And a huge discount.

Keep in mind that although the Garmin Instinct Solar watch can be recharged with solar energy, it also has a conventional battery, for cloudy or indoor days.

Get hold of the Garmin Instinct Solar watch with GPS and a discount of 100 euros. Its price drops to only 249.99 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon for free in one day.

It is the ideal watch for adventurers and athletes who spend a lot of time on the air. With solar charging you can gain a few hours of battery life if there is sun, and with him Gps You can plot routes, calculate distances and orient yourself when you are mountain biking in the mountains, or running through the city.



This sports watch is quite complete when measuring sports activities and quantifying physical values, in addition to being charged by solar energy, something unusual in the sector.

The Garmin Instinct Solar watch is made for withstand bumps and falls, thanks to military certification 810. It is resistant to high and low temperatures, shocks, and immersions of up to 100 meters. The dial has a reinforced anti-scratch glass.

Is prepared for register more than 30 different sports, and also has heart rate meter, and blood oxygen meter.

You will get data on your performance, stress level, or rest during sleep.

If you link it to a mobile you will receive emails, text messages and alerts directly on the watch.

The Garmin Instinct Solar watch Allows you to activate and deactivate certain functions of the clock, as needed, to save battery life.

Is one of the best watches for extreme sports and outdoor activities, and now you have it with a 29% discount.

